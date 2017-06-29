IT Sligo to collaborate with Google

IT Sligo will tomorrow (Friday) launch the first ever degree programme in data centre facilities engineering, aimed at servicing Europe’s growing and highly specialised data centre sector with skilled graduates.

The introduction of the Bachelor’s Degree – ‘BEng. in Data Centre Facilities Engineering (Online) – will be the first of its kind in Europe.

It was developed following 18 months of consultation and planning with data centre industry partners such as Google who provided expert input and validation of the programme’s technical subject matter.

The input by the industry into the design and development of the programme ensured a balance between the more theoretical modules and the kind of real-world knowledge and practical skills that are needed in today’s workplace.

IT Sligo is a leader in the development and delivery of online educational programmes and the Data Centre facilities engineering programme marks a continuation of that pioneering work.

Recognising the need for highly specialised skills in the sector, IT Sligo developed the programme in close partnership with the main Data Centre providers including Google and Microsoft. Sligo-based engineering and technical services provider LotusWorks also contributed expertise.

The programme has been structured in order to serve the entire pan-European Data Centre services community. It will be launched at IT Sligo tomorrow (Friday) at an event attended by special guests including representatives from industry.

All lectures will be delivered through the online medium while the practical laboratory sessions will take place at partner college Haute École Louvain en Hainaut (HELHa) in Mons, Belgium.

Data is the lifeblood of all modern industries and enterprises and Data Centres are the engine room of this endless data flow. Keeping Data Centres online at all times is essential; the operational efficiency of these facilities require technical staff who have the skills and ability to operate and maintain the centres to a very high standard.