What's in store for Co Leitrim weatherwise this weekend?

So what's in store for Co Leitrim weather wise this weekend?

Friday

Friday will be, most importantly, dry! Top temperatures of 17C are expected but it will be cloudy and breezy so it may feel slightly colder.

Overnight temperatures will drop to a rather chilly 6C but skies will remain clear.

Saturday

The first of July will be mostly cloudy with a high of 16C. Conditions will become increasingly muggy towards the afternoon when thundershowers are likely. Overnight temperatures will remain warm at 10C.

Sunday

Sunday will be cloudy but dry with a high of 17C expected. Overnight cloudy conditions will remain but temperatures won't drop below 12C.