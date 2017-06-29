North West Hospice open charity shop in Carrick-on-Shannon

North West Hospice have opened a charity shop at Unit 2, The Market Yard, Carrick-on-Shannon.

They are seeking the support of the local community to help stock the shop in advance of their official opening on Friday July 14th.

They are appealing for high-end women’s clothes, handbags, fascinators, hats, jewellery, and belts etc., worn once or with the tags still on. Do you have formal wear or occasion outfits that you longer need? Do you want to clear out your wardrobe and help your local hospice too?

If so then please donate your items to the new North West Hospice charity shop in Carrick-on-Shannon open Monday to Saturday from 10.30am – 4.30pm.

Men’s or children’s clothes and toys are not required at this time. Due to limited space and Health & Safety guidelines they cannot accept items such as electrical goods. Your cooperation would be greatly appreciated and all support is sincerely appreciated.

North West Hospice provides specialist care with compassion to those living with life-limiting illness in Sligo Leitrim South Donegal and West Cavan. Further details are available from www.northwesthospice.ie