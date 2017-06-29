Fracking

Delighted online reaction as fracking ban passed by Seanad

Bill to ban fracking will be passed into law upon being signed by President Higgins

Love Leitrim were among those who welcomed the passing of the legislative ban on fracking as it completed the final stage in the Seanad yesterday, Wednesday June 28 and it will now be sent to President Michael D Higgins to be signed into law.

There was a celebratory mood for many as they posted online to express their delight that years of hard work and have resulted in Ireland becoming the third state within the EU to ban fracking.

Deputy Tony McLoughlin, who has been to the forefront of the campaign expressed his delight that the campaign has reached this stage.

Love Leitrim, a group of local activists, who have campaigned tirelessly for a ban on fracking to be introduced also welcomed the news.

The Green Party and Fine Gael were among those to celebrate the passing of legislative ban on fracking.

The news also received a warm welcome from Northern Ireland.

There was also an international welcome to the passing of the legislative ban on fracking.