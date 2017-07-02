Allsop Auction
€65,000 to €75,000 reserve price for 8 acre parcel of land in Dromahair
The site in Dromahair.
An irregular shaped parcel of land extending to approximately 3.25 hectares (8 acres) at Stonebridge Estate, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim is being listed for sale with a reserve range of €65,000 - €75,000.
The subject property is located approximately 1km south of Dromahair Village and can be accessed via the R288.
Local amenities include a range of shops, bars and restaurants.
The property is listed for auction on Wednesday, July 5 with Allsop Ireland.
See here for more details.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on