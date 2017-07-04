Bush Hotel
Public meeting on proposed Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV system this afternoon
CCTV stock image
Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber of Commerce have organised an information event to outline details of proposed CCTV system for the County Town.
The event will be held at The Bush Hotel this evening, July 4 at 5pm.
This is an opportunity for residents and businesses in the town to support an opportunity to seek a CCTV System for Carrick-on-Shannon and all are welcome to attend.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on