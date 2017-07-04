Bush Hotel

Public meeting on proposed Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV system this afternoon

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

CCTV stock image

Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber of Commerce have organised an information event to outline details of proposed CCTV system for the County Town.

The event will be held at The Bush Hotel this evening, July 4 at 5pm.

This is an opportunity for residents and businesses in the town to support an opportunity to seek a CCTV System for Carrick-on-Shannon and all are welcome to attend.