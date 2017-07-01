Timeline needed for restoration of Bereavement Grant

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim Marc Mac Sharry has called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to set out a timeline for the restoration of the Bereavement Grant. The Taoiseach committed to reinstating the grant during his leadership campaign.

Deputy Mac Sharry raised the issue in the Dáil on Thursday.

“The abolition of the Bereavement Grant by the last Fine Gael led Government was a cruel move by an out of touch administration. It caused hardship to people who were already emotionally vulnerable and it was a mean and unnecessary financial cut. I welcome Taoiseach’s pledge to reinstate the Bereavement Grant but he now needs to set out a timeline for its restoration”, said Deputy Mac Sharry.

“The Taoiseach must ensure that this commitment is followed through but I was disappointed by the Tánaiste’s response when I raised the issue in the Dáil this afternoon. She appeared to be pushing the issue down the agenda by stating that it would “be considered in the context of the budget”. This does not exactly fill me with hope that the grant will be restored this year, despite the Taoiseach’s promise.

“I would also like to know if the administration of the Bereavement Grant, once restored, will return to the Department of Social Protection in Sligo?

“The Tánaiste’s reply today was most unsatisfactory and I will be continuing to press the Taoiseach on this issue”.