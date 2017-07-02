Win tickets to Dublin Horse Show

Saddle up for family fun and adventure at the 2017 Dublin Horse Show August 9-13.

Why not bring your family to an event where horseplay is positively encouraged? The always popular Kids' Zone will keep them entertained with face painting and magic shows, meanwhile circus like performers will find you as they roam around the Showgrounds.

You can take your time with the elegant equestrian and fashion stalls that dot the RDS Showgrounds, or sample the artisan food. And that’s before we get on to the abundance of equestrian competitions that happens from dawn to dusk, from world-ranking international competitions to junior pony classes.

Long regarded as one of the top equestrian shows in the world, the Dublin Horse Show has become a fabled summer experience, an occasion that this August will seamlessly combine horses, style and socialising and family fun as it does every year.

The Dublin Horse Show is truly an event for all the family.



