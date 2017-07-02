World premiere of Jimmy's Hall to be staged in Leitrim

From July 20 to 22, the Abbey Theatre will present a major production of Jimmy’s Hall in Leitrim.

This project is the first of its kind in our history as the Abbey premiere a play outside of Dublin, ahead of its run on the Abbey Stage.

Jimmy’s Hall is a new stage adaptation of the critically acclaimed Ken Loach film and will be performed in Carrick-on-Shannon Community School prior to a three week run on the Abbey stage.

It tells the true story of Leitrim farmer Jimmy Gralton, the only Irishman deported from his own country. His crime was to build a dance hall where he encouraged the local community to learn, to argue and to dream, but above all to dance and have fun.

As the hall grew in popularity its free-spirited reputation brought it to the attention of the church and politicians who forced Jimmy to flee and the hall to close.

A decade later, at the height of the Depression, Jimmy returns from the US. The hall stands abandoned but as Jimmy sees the poverty and growing oppression in the village, the leader and activist within him is stirred.

He decides to reopen the hall, and so takes on the established authorities of the church and the government.

The production marks Director of the Abbey Theatre Graham McLaren’s directorial debut at the theatre.

Graham has been co-Director of the Abbey, along with Neil Murray, since September 2016. Graham’s productions of European classics have been seen in London’s West End, ancient Greek amphitheatres, black box studios and on the main stages of national theatres and major festivals across the world.

Booking is now open for all dates at abbeytheatre.ie