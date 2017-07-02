Come to an inspiring culinary gardening weekend in Leitrim

The Complete Organic Kitchen Garden - a culinary experience at The Organic Centre

All of us probably have a dream about our kitchen garden, the perfect garden, the garden to enjoy with an abundance of food grown to be harvested and then we look at what we have and it's not so perfect.

That can all be changed with a weekend course on 8th and 9th July "The Complete Organic Kitchen Garden". The course is full of sowing, growing, harvesting and other culinary delights with sessions on growing vegetables with Ingrid Fowley, growing fruit with Phil Wheal, growing herbs with Gaby Wieland and preserving and fermenting with Hans Wieland. Included is a 3-course dinner in the award winning Grass Roof Cafe with Aisling Stone on Saturday. Two full days including a 3-course meal €160pp.

A few places are still available. Book here:

http://www.theorganiccentre.ie/shop/courses/courses-in-leitrim/Organic%20Kitchen%20Garden

Kitchen gardens are a source of vegetables, herbs and fruit and often structured or designed with a geometric pattern. Their kitchen garden has simply four square plots to allow for a 4 year rotation. Nowadays a polytunnel is often a very cherished addition to the outside garden and increases the year-round availability of food. Kitchen gardens can also have shrubs, flowers and ornamental plants.

Spend the weekend with them and get inspired to come closer to the dream of your kitchen garden! www.theorganiccentre.ie