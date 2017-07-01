Clearance sale as Leitrim store get re-vamp

Well known award winning fireplace and stove showroom O’ Dowds in Carrick-on-Shannon are having a massive showroom clearout this Sat 1st of July from 8am to 8pm.

David O’ Dowd has told us that this is a once off clear out where all stock must go regardless of cost.

Many items including selected stoves, fireplaces, pottery, prints and pictures, pellet stoves flue pipe, occasional furniture and much more will clear at half price or below cost.

With trends always changing O’ Dowds plan to renovate the showroom and introduce some new European stove brands and styles.

Currently in many of the outlets you see the same stuff and it becomes very boring.

O’ Dowds plan to display futuristic styles while still hanging on to the best of what is currently available.

O’ Dowds provide a professional installation service and are glad to advise clients from start to finish on all aspects of a chosen Fireplace, Stove, Gas or Electric fire.

For everyone who likes a Bargain, get to Carrick-on-Shannon today, Saturday. First come gets the best choice !!!!!