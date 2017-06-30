UPDATE: Gardai are investigating attempted robbery at Co Leitrim supermarket earlier this evening

A Mohill supermarket was targeted in an attempted robbery earlier this afternoon (June 30, 2017).

According to local gardai, a man entered Baxter's Centra at around 3pm this afternoon. He was wearing a covering over his face and head in a bid to conceal his identity.

The man approached a member of staff and demanded money and fled the scene a short time later, empty handed. No one was injured in the incident.

Gardai told the Leitrim Observer that the man fled on foot towards the Main Street area of Mohill.

Anyone with information on the man, or anyone who thinks they may have seen him fleeing the scene is asked to contact Mohill Garda Station on 071 9631002.