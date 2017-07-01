Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, July 1

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Very Rev. George Canon Balfe, Longford Road, Rooskey, Co Leitrim / Co Longford

Predeceased by his brother Joe and sisters Mary and Patsy. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Owen, sisters Lilly (Brangan), Sheila (Norris), Teresa (Dooner) and Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, fellow priests and The Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacoise, The Most Reverend Francis Duffy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Saturday, July 1 from 5pm until 8pm, followed by removal to St. Mel’s Cathedral, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 3pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.