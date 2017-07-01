Leitrim prove too strong for Armagh in All-Ireland Final

The Leitrim U-14 footballers produced an outstanding display this afternoon in Drumlane, Co Cavan as they saw off the challenge of Armagh to claim the All-Ireland B title.

Muireann Devaney was once again very much to the fore for Leitrim and deservedly received the player of the match award in recognition of the 4-9 she scored.

However, this was far from a one player effort as Leitrim defended superbly when necessary. They were well drilled and disciplined with Emma Honeyman and Niamh Morahan among the defenders who starred for Leitrim.

Team captain Siomhra Quinn led by example from midfield and was assisited by Muireann Devaney and Anna Hazlett while two-goal hero Shaylyn Ward was also crucial to the Leitrim cause.

As well as scenes of great celebration in Drumlane, there was also a huge reaction on Twitter to Leitrim's victory.

