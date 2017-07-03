Patients encouraged to participate in National Experience Survey

The Minister for Health, Simon Harris, is encouraging everyone who has been asked to participate in Ireland’s first ever National Patient Experience Survey to do so before the closing date of the 26th of July.

The National Patient Experience Survey is being undertaken in partnership by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Department of Health. All adult patients who were discharged after 24 hours from any of the 40 participating public hospitals in May 2017 are being invited to take part.

Stressing the importance of this Survey for developing an understanding of the patient journey in Irish hospitals, Minister Harris said that he “would like to thank all of those patients who have already returned their completed survey. I understand that a substantial number of people have now done so, which I think is a heartening sign of the level of engagement which Irish people have with their health service. For those who have yet to return their forms, I would encourage them to do so by 26 July next.”

He went on to note that the Survey would “raise awareness of any issues that may need to be addressed and ensure that they can quickly be identified. At the same time, it will allow examples of good practice to be communicated to a wider audience. It will be a vital tool for policy makers, regulators and the health service itself, in ensuring that we continue to improve the quality and safety of our hospitals”.

The Minister stressed the significance of the National Patient Experience Survey, which he launched on the 5th of April 2017, noting that the joined-up approach it represented between the Department of Health, the HSE and HIQA is a concrete sign of the commitment all elements of the health sector have to improving the quality and the safety of services for patients. All eligible patients received a survey in the post approximately two weeks after their discharge from hospital. The survey covers all aspects of a patients’ stay in hospital, including admission and discharge, the ward environment, interaction with staff, and care and treatment. Participants can return their completed surveys by post using the Freepost envelope, or fill out the survey online at www.patientexperience.ie.

Find out more about the National Patient Experience Survey at www.patientexperience.ie., on Twitter @NPESurvey or on Facebook /NPESurvey.