Winners of Leitrim's Stylish Silage



The winner of Drumshanbo's An Tostal Stylish Silage competition was announced at the opening day of the festival this evening.

The very impressive train was designed and built by Mary Nugent, Sinead Dolan, Elaine Prior and Virgil Lynch. It was positioned at the site of the old train station in the town. The team wins €300.

In second place was It’s a Turf Life and the team behind the impressive structure picks up cheque for €200.

And in third place was the Cookie Monster built by the Littlewoods Montessori in the town. They win €100.