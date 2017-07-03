Increase in Back to School allowance

The Back to School allowance will see a €25 increase for children aged 4-11 years with a €50 increase for 12 year olds and over.

On launching a public information campaign for the Department of Social Protection’s Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance today, Employment and Social Protection Minister, Regina Doherty, T.D. called on parents to apply now for the payment which has been increased by 25% this year.

The Allowance which is a means-assessed payment is available to help families with the cost of children returning to school in late August and September.

Minister Doherty said: “The costs associated with children both starting and returning to school can put a lot of financial pressure on families throughout the country. The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance has increased – by 25% this year - from €100 to €125 for children aged 4-11 and from €200 to €250 for children aged 12 years and over. This payment can make a real difference in helping families and is available for schoolchildren from the age of four in primary school up to age 22 for students who are in second level education. I want to strongly encourage families to find out more about their eligibility at www.welfare.ie/backtoschool.

“The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is a nationwide scheme that provides a once-off payment for eligible families to assist with the costs of school clothing and footwear when children start school each autumn. This year the Government is providing €47.4 million for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear scheme, an increase of €10 million on the original allocation.”

The allowance will be paid automatically to approx. 108,000 customers, in respect of 194,000 school children in the week ending Friday 14th July 2017. All customers who will receive the payment automatically will be contacted by letter by the Department of Social Protection by 1st July 2017.

Customers who do not receive notification of an automated payment or want to make a first time application will need to apply to the Department. Application forms are available at all of the Department’s Intreo Centres, by sending an SMS, email and can be downloaded from the Department’s website at www.welfare.ie/backtoschool. The closing date for receipt of applications is Saturday, 30th September, 2017.

The Allowance is paid in respect of eligible school children between the ages of 4 and 17 on or before 30th September 2017 and eligible students between the ages of 18 and 22 on or before 30th September 2017 who are in full-time second level education.