Sligo lady wins most stylish title

Suzanne McGarry from Sligo was announced as the Most Stylish Lady at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh Racecourse on Saturday, 1st July.

Suzanne was wearing an all Irish outfit with a bespoke dress by Anna McGuire and hat by Laura Hanlon and was chosen as the overall winner by a judging panel led by Dragon’s Den Star Chanelle McCoy, IMAGE Magazine’s Editor-In-Chief Melanie Morris, Independent News and Media Fashion Editor, Bairbre Power and Breeda McLoughlin, wife of Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

Courtesy of Dubai Duty Free, the winner will enjoy a luxurious trip to Dubai, with stylish accommodation in the 5 Star Jumeriah Creekside Hotel, and a €1,000 Dubai Duty Free spending spree. The trip will kick off in style with a night of luxurious accommodation at the 5 Star K Club, before being chauffeur driven to Dublin Airport.

Commenting on winning The Most Stylish Lady competition, Suzanne McGarry said “I’m so honoured to be chosen as the Most Stylish Lady here at The Curragh; the style stakes rise each year and I’m so delighted to have won the title. It has been such a wonderful day out as always at The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, only made better by my fabulous prizes! I can’t wait to book my trip; pampering in the K Club, luxury travel to Dubai, shopping ‘til I drop and unwinding at the Jumeriah Creekside Hotel – what could be better!”

On helping select the winner Chanelle McCoy said “The Judges and I loved seeing so many stylish women out today at The Curragh. I discovered some great young and new Irish designers and milliners so a big thanks to today’s attendees who showcased the very best of Irish style. We were looking for someone who let their personal style shine through and of course brought some colour in to the mix. While it was a hard decision we all agreed Suzanne was our number one choice.”

A superb day of racing was highlighted by the victory of Capri, in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. The three year old colt is owned by Derrick Smith, John Magnier & Michael Tabor, trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Seamie Heffernan and beat Cracksman and Wings of Eagles to claim one of the world’s most prestigious and valuable races.

Famous faces at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Pavilion reception hosted by Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin together with his wife Breeda, included AP & Chanelle McCoy, Jim Sheridan, Anne Doyle, Jane Given, Annette Rocca, Gay Byrne and Kathleen Watkins.