Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, July 5, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area.

Gillian Conboy (née Courtney), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Leitrim



Gillian Conboy (Nee Courtney), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Co Leitrim, July 4th 2017, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Josie, daughter Bridget, sons Shane and Nathan, grandchildren Clodagh, Shonagh, Aodhán, Éalagh, son-in-law Shane, sisters Susan, Sally, Maria, brothers Kevin, Percy, Colin, Uncle Eamon Courtney (Kells), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the residence of her daughter Bridget and son-in-law Shane Kilrane, Drumboy, Mohill on Wednesday 3pm-8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 1 o' Clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. House private at all other times please. One way traffic system will be in operation. Entrance only from Ballinamore Rd and exit by Convent Lane.

Vincent Moran, Drumkeelanbeg, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Vincent Moran, Drumkeelanbeg, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 2nd July 2017 peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his daughter Myra Flynn, deeply regretted by his wife Nancy, son Joe, daughters Noreen McNabola, Josephine McTigue, Teresa Keaney and sister Sr. Teresa Moran, Marist Sisters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday at 11am at St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North West Hospice.



Christina Donnelly, Cloonsilla, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham. She will be sadly missed by her sister's Mary Burke, Mullingar, and Teresa Ryan, Tarbert, nephew, nieces, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday July 5th at 12 noon at St. Brigid's Church, Dangan. Burial afterwards in Clooncraff Cemetery.