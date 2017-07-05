Six reasons why we love Spring weddings

With some great dates still available, we are busy showcasing to Spring Couples!

With the coming of Summer, red carpet season is officially in full swing at Carrick-on-Shannon’s Landmark Hotel. And looking back, we’ve got to say that Spring has been delightful!

Not only have we welcomed many stunning couples and their wonderful family and friends and we enjoyed the creativity and design that each couple brought to their day. Springtime also saw The Landmark rising above stiff competition, including Wexford’s exclusive Seafield Golf & Spa Hotel, to be awarded Ireland’s Waterside Wedding Venue of The Year 2017!

We are now busy meeting with couples who are planning Springtime weddings. In celebration of Spring and all that it brought our couples & The Landmark Hotel this year and to all couples considering a Springtime Date, here are 6 reasons why we love Spring Weddings!

1. The setting - Spring is such a beautiful time of year with the cherry blossoms and flowers blooming and our beautiful nearby Bluebell Forest providing the perfect setting for stunning photography.

2. Colour theme – with floral inspiration all around, adopting a spring colour theme with its beautiful pastel colours make for a very elegant look that photographers love!

3. The dress – I’m sure all Bridal Fashionistas will agree that the Tea length dress is perfect for a spring wedding. And you can team it up with a gorgeous pair of pastel coloured shoes for an elegantly beautiful look. Carry the theme through to the bridesmaid’s dresses – powder blue, fresh greens and vintage dusty pinks for a classic combination. And for the guys – lighter shades of grey and blues work perfectly.

4. Cocktails – Famous for its Cocktails, The Landmark’s resident Mixologist loves designing cocktails for our couples! And Springtime is the perfect time of year for cocktails - consider a refreshing champagne cocktail or colourful daiquiri. We would also suggest a lemonade bar for those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks and there are so many delicious flavours which you can also tie in with your colour theme!

5. The Weather – sunshine is never a guarantee, however over the past few years, April showers have been giving way to beautiful showers of April Sunshine!!!

6. Spring Dates at The Landmark - We have some incredible Springtime dates still available! For more information our Wedding Planner, Imelda Scally would be delighted to meet with you and give you a private show around our Wedding venue.

Whatever time of year you choose, we look forward to working closely with you to create your perfect day.

Contact Imelda today, t: 071 96 22 222 e: weddings@thelandmarkhotel.com w: thelandmarkhotel.com