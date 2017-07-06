Top wedding cake tips from Leitrim confectioner

How do you choose the perfect wedding cake? Well, all you have to do is talk to Sharon Sweeney Banks at Cannaboe Confectionery. Here are some of the secrets to designing the cake of your dreams.

How does the design process typically work?

It starts by going through our website gallery, www.cacamilis.ie, which has photos of many different styles of wedding cakes and cupcakes we have made.

We have different albums so you can look at wedding cakes, buttercream wedding cakes, wedding cake toppers, wedding cupcakes and wedding dessert tables.

Sometimes a couple want a replica of something they see in our gallery, in which case we always try to tweak the design to make it unique to them. Other times, they have no idea what they would like, so we chat about what they have in mind for their wedding and we go from there.

We meet couples anywhere from two months to a year before the wedding date, so they are in various stages of the planning process.

While it’s helpful to gather information about the location, floral design, and gown, we find that the way couples describe their wedding -modern, rustic, elegant - tend to have the biggest impact on the design.

Often, we’ll get a general idea down and finalise the specific flowers and colours later on.

What are your favorite flavour combinations?

We know that having a cake that tastes delicious is really important and we provide tasting appointments at our premises at Willowfield Road in Ballinamore in Co. Leitrim.

We have many different flavours for couples to choose from. It has all changed from the three tier traditional fruit cake.

For the couples’ tasting appointment, we offer our famous Belgian chocolate biscuit cake, delicious carrot & walnut cake with a cream cheese filling, rich chocolate cake with a chocolate or Baileys ganache filling, light and scrumptious red velvet cake with a cream cheese filling and zingy lemon madeira with lemon curd and buttercream filling.

How many flavours do you recommend including in a cake?

I like to have a different flavour in each tier. This gives your guests lots of choice.

If you would like to organise a cake tasting appointment or just chat to Sharon or Alan you can get in touch by email at cannaboe@gmail.com, phone on 0719644778 or Facebook at Cannaboe Confectionery Facebook page.