Sharon's 5k & 8k Fun Run/Walk in Leitrim

The annual Sharon Loughlin Memorial Fun Run Walk will take place in the Newtownmanor area commencing at 6pm on Sunday, July 16.

The Memorial Fun Run/Walk, which includes a 5k and a 8k event, both over scenic routes, starts at Newtownmanor Hall. The entry fees for the Memorial Fun Run/Walk is €10 per adult and €20 per family while there is no entry fee for primary school students participating.

The proceeds from the Sharon Loughlin Memorial Fun Run/Walk event will be be donated to Sharon's Resource Space at St. Mary's National School Leckaun and the Newtownmanor Development Association.

After the Fun Run/Walk is over on Sunday evening, July 16, refreshment will be served in Newtownmanor Hall and spot prizes will be presented to the event's participants. The organisers of the Fun Run/Walk say “please come and join the fun on the day.”