Boyle man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman in Sligo by reason of insanity

A 34-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman in Sligo by reason of insanity.

Oisin Conroy with an address at St Joseph's Terrace, Boyle, Co Roscommon is charged with murdering Natalie McGuinness (23) at The Mews, Mail Coach Road in Sligo on October 28, 2015.

Mr Conroy was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this morning (Wednesday) and pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms McGuinness by reason of insanity.

A jury of six men and six women was sworn in to hear the case, which begins tomorrow and is expected to last up to two days.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy addressed the jury saying that the case is about the legal concept of insanity and the facts would not be in debate in any major way.