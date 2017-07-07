So what has the weather in store for us in Co Leitrim this weekend?

Today will be warm but cloudy with the chance of a shower or two this afternoon. Temperatures will hit a high of 17C and overnight this will drop to 10C. Conditions this evening will remain cloudy with evening showers turning to heavier rainfall later on.



Saturday

Conditions will be warmer and, thankfully, drier on Saturday with a high of 19C expected. It will be cloudy but please remember the sun factor as the UV index is moderate to high. Overnight conditions will remain cloudy but dry with a low of 9C.



Sunday

Sunday will see daytime temperatures drop back to 16C. There will be sunny periods but also the odd passing shower or two. Overnight temperatures will fall to 10C. It will be cloudy but dry.