Gardai renewing appeal into murder of Leitrim man

Gardaí at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station are renewing their appeal to the public for information in relation to the murder of Pat Heeran.

This was originally a missing person investigation but is now being dealt with as a murder investigation.

Pat Heeran was last seen in Mohill, Co Leitrim at 4.20pm on the 3rd October, 2011 and was reported missing to An Garda Siochana on the 14th October, 2011.

Patrick Heeran is described as being five foot nine inches tall, of stocky build with fair hair, and when last seen he was wearing brown shoes, blue jeans and a brown jacket.

Investigating Gardaí will hold a media briefing/ and a renewed information appeal tomorrow morning, Thursday, in Carrick-on-Shannon.