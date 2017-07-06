BREAKING: No change as Leitrim name starting 15 for Carlow Qualifier

Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian has named an unchanged starting 15 for Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier against Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park.

Leitrim make the journey to Carlow to take on the home team on Saturday at 3 pm and the team features the same 15 who suffered defeat against Roscommon in the Connacht Championship Semi-Final.

Leitrim captain Donal Wrynn is named at full-back with Darragh Rooney starting at full-forward.

Follow all the action from Carlow with the Leitrim Observer’s live blog from Netwatch Cullen Park

The full team is as follows:

1 Brendan Flynn Leitrim Gaels

2 Noel Plunkett Aughawillan

3 Donal Wrynn Fenagh St. Caillin’s

4 Paddy Maguire Glencar/Manorhamilton

5 James Rooney Glencar/Manorhamilton

6 Michael McWeeney St. Mary’s Kiltoghert

7 Oisín Madden Mohill

8 Shane Moran Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

9 Damien Moran Bornacoola

10 Dean McGovern Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s

11 Conor Gaffney Drumreilly

12 Ryan O’Rourke Fenagh St. Caillin’s

13 Keith Beirne Mohill

14 Darragh Rooney Melvin Gaels

15 Brendan Gallagher Lucan Sarsfields

Follow all the action from Carlow with the Leitrim Observer’s live blog from Netwatch Cullen Park at www.leitrimobserver.ie.

Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian (right) and selector Seamus Quinn on the sideline in Roscommon. Photo by Willie Donnellan