Beautifully presented four bed detached home in Leitrim

This property at Shannon Grove, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim has come onto the market with a guide price of €149,000.

This is a detached house with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and with an overall floor area of 141.2 sq. meters (1,520 sq. feet).

The home, which is exceptionally well maintained and beautifully presented, is a detached dormer house located in the quiet residential area of Shannon Grove, Carrick-on Shannon.

Located on a corner site, this family home is in turn key condition. It is just a short walk to the town's amenities and a 3 minute walk to the nearest preschool. The house has the additional benefit of a solid fuel back boiler stove which heats all radiators.

It is well insulated with the wall cavity pumped and the attic and dormer spaces insulated to a very high standard too.

There is an elegant patio to the back of house, a full size shed plus an additional wood/solid fuel shed.

The gardens are well maintained and landscaped; the back garden is securely fenced around for children or a dog.

Accommodation consists of hallway, kitchen/dining room, sitting room, utility room, downstairs wc, four bedrooms (1 downstairs) and a bathroom.

You will find a tarmac drive to the side of the property with parking.

Features:

Back boiler stove;

Hot press;

Under stair storage;

Garden shed;

Patio area.

For more details contact Countryside Properties & Auctioneering Ltd, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Phone: 071 9650555.

Web: www.countrysideproperties.ie