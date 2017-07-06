On the property market
Beautifully presented four bed detached home in Leitrim
The property is situated at Shannon Grove, Carrick-on Shannon.
This property at Shannon Grove, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim has come onto the market with a guide price of €149,000.
This is a detached house with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and with an overall floor area of 141.2 sq. meters (1,520 sq. feet).
The home, which is exceptionally well maintained and beautifully presented, is a detached dormer house located in the quiet residential area of Shannon Grove, Carrick-on Shannon.
Located on a corner site, this family home is in turn key condition. It is just a short walk to the town's amenities and a 3 minute walk to the nearest preschool. The house has the additional benefit of a solid fuel back boiler stove which heats all radiators.
It is well insulated with the wall cavity pumped and the attic and dormer spaces insulated to a very high standard too.
There is an elegant patio to the back of house, a full size shed plus an additional wood/solid fuel shed.
The gardens are well maintained and landscaped; the back garden is securely fenced around for children or a dog.
Accommodation consists of hallway, kitchen/dining room, sitting room, utility room, downstairs wc, four bedrooms (1 downstairs) and a bathroom.
You will find a tarmac drive to the side of the property with parking.
Features:
Back boiler stove;
Hot press;
Under stair storage;
Garden shed;
Patio area.
For more details contact Countryside Properties & Auctioneering Ltd, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Phone: 071 9650555.
Web: www.countrysideproperties.ie
