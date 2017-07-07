Leitrim property on the market for €199,900

This detached house at Drummagh, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, is situated in a prime location and is on the market with a guide price of €199,900.

The four bed, two bath home has an overall floor area of 141.2 sq. meters (1,520 sq. feet).

The two storey property is situated in a quiet cul de sac in a well established area in Carrick-on-Shannon.

It is within walking distance of all amenities including schools, hospital, leisure centre and shopping centre etc. Accommodation consists of entrance hall, wc, sitting room, dining/ living room, utility room, kitchen/ dining, four bedrooms one of which is en suite and a family bathroom.

This property also boasts an integrated garage and a large patio area.

Features:

Intergrated garage;

Stira Attic floored for storage;

Oil Fire Central Heating;

Hot Press;

Large patio area;

Double glazed windows;

Vac system.

For more details c0ntact Countryside Properties & Auctioneering Ltd, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Phone: 071 9650555.

Web: www.countrysideproperties.ie