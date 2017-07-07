Prime location in Carrick-on-Shannon
Leitrim property on the market for €199,900
The home at Drummagh, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, is situated in a prime location.
The four bed, two bath home has an overall floor area of 141.2 sq. meters (1,520 sq. feet).
The two storey property is situated in a quiet cul de sac in a well established area in Carrick-on-Shannon.
It is within walking distance of all amenities including schools, hospital, leisure centre and shopping centre etc. Accommodation consists of entrance hall, wc, sitting room, dining/ living room, utility room, kitchen/ dining, four bedrooms one of which is en suite and a family bathroom.
This property also boasts an integrated garage and a large patio area.
Features:
Intergrated garage;
Stira Attic floored for storage;
Oil Fire Central Heating;
Hot Press;
Large patio area;
Double glazed windows;
Vac system.
For more details c0ntact Countryside Properties & Auctioneering Ltd, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Phone: 071 9650555.
Web: www.countrysideproperties.ie
