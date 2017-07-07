Opening of Vistamed’s €9 million plant expansion in Leitrim

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed today’s opening of Vistamed’s €9m expansion of its manufacturing facility in Carrick-on-Shannon.

“Vistamed’s expansion of its manufacturing facility by a further 45,000 square foot is another great vote of confidence for Carrick-on-Shannon and the wider region.

“Late last year, the medical devices company, which also has a plant in Rooskey, opened its state-of-the-art research and development facility in Leitrim's county town.

“This ongoing investment by an Irish owned global supplier of medical technology also underlines the company’s long-term commitment to the plants in Carrick-on-Shannon and Rooskey.

“Vistamed’s total workforce is now more than 525, making it a vital employer in this region. This is very clear evidence that this part of the country has the capacity to deliver even more jobs of this type.

“I have no doubt that Leitrim and this region have the skilled talent and infrastructure to attract even more international companies.”