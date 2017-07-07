Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, July 7, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Ita Caffrey (née McHugh), Dublin / Leitrim

Caffrey (nee McHugh) Ita (Leitrim and Dublin) – 6th July 2017, peacefully in the loving care of Elm Green Nursing Home, Castleknock, relic of the late Ned, loving and much loved mother to Rosemary, Bill, Meave, Edward, Seamus, Gerard, Paul, Richard and Aileen; sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren , great-grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Elm Green Nursing Home on Friday evening from 6.30 o’clock until 9 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Canices Church, Finglas Village arriving for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Odin’s Wood Day Care Centre.

Ita Beirne (née Reynolds), Ballymurray, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and the recently deceased Sadie and sister of the late Pat. Ita will be very sadly missed by her devoted husband Seamus, daughters Fiona, Sinéad, Gráinne and Eilish, sons Alan and Ronan, grandchildren, sisters Mae, Kathleen and Bertilla, brothers Michael, Harry, Jimmy, Coman, John and Gerard, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballymurray (F42 Y300) on Friday from 4o’c until 8o’c. Removal on Saturday to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30 o’c. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

Family time at her home on Saturday morning please. Ballymurray traffic – Please note there will be a one way system in operation, motorists are asked to follow the signs and access the Beirne home from the main Roscommon-Athlone road.

Terence 'Terry' Slark, Boley, Garadice, Bawnboy, Cavan

The death has occurred of Terence ‘Terry’ Slark, Boley, Garadice, Co. Cavan and formerly of New Haw Addlestone, Surrey, England. Suddenly at St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin on Wednesday 5th July. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Graham, daughter Sarah, grandson Harry, sister Sally Ann, relatives and friends.

Cremation will take place on Monday 11th July at 12.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin c/o Mark Lawlor Undertakers.

Andrew O'Regan, Gort, Galway / Cloonfad, Co Roscommon

Formerly of Mountdelvin, Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving Wife Bridget. Daughters Kathleen, Noreen, Attracta and Martina. Sons In-law Ultan and Jim. Grandchildren Ian, Grant, Yvonne, Victoria, Alecia, Conor and Cúán. Sisters In-law, Brothers In-law, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, Neighbours and Friends.

Reposing at Monahans Funeral Home, Gort Friday evening, July 7 from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Saint Colmans Church, Gort. Funeral mass on Saturday, July 8 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Gort Cancer Support Centre or The Irish Kidney Association.

Teresa O'Rourke (née Smith), Kilnavart, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Teresa O'Rourke (nee Smith) Kilnavart Ballyconnell Co Cavan July 7th 2017 peacefully at Cavan General hospital. Beloved wife of Phelim. Sadly missed by her loving husband Phelim, son Thomas Francis, daughter Coriana, son-in-law Terry, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Patrick & Caitlin, sisters Moira O'Rourke, Eileen Bohan, Bernadette Humphrey, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence this Friday evening from 7 o'clock until 10 o'clock & tomorrow (Saturday) from 11 o'clock until 4 o'clock. Family time only at all other times. Remains arriving at St Patrick's church, Kilnavart tomorrow evening (Saturday) at 7 o'clock. Funeral mass on Sunday at 9:30. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to pallative care, Cavan general hospital.