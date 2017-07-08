Sligo inner relief road must be made a priority

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim Eamon Scanlon says the Government must start delivering on its promises on investment in the regions. He’s calling for funding to be expedited for an inner relief road for Sligo to accommodate the development of new industrial estates.

Raising the issue in the Dáil this week, Deputy Scanlon said, “The Programme for Government contains a commitment to provide funding to IDA Ireland and local authorities for job creation. Currently in Sligo, IDA Ireland has not a square inch of land on which to build a plant or factory, mainly because the Finisklin industrial estate is full to the brim.

“The IDA has other lands in the town but there are no access routes. If we are serious about encouraging investment and development in the region, we need to upgrade the infrastructure network in and around our main towns.

“Sligo County Council has applied for funding for an inner relief road, which is expected to cost around €14m. It is essential that this money is approved, because without it investment in the region will remain static.

“Minister Bruton’s promise that he will draw this issue to the attention of the IDA is welcome but we need to see action from this Government on regional development. I will be continuing to raise this issue with Minister Frances Fitzgerald and local Government TDs to ensure that investment for this important project is secured”.