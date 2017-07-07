Official opening of NW Hospice Charity Shop in Leitrim

North West Hospice would like to invite the local community along to join them for the official opening of their new charity shop at Unit 2, The Market Yard, Carrick-on-Shannon on July 14th at 3pm. There will be music by Charlie McGettigan, face-painting for the kids all afternoon, refreshments and lots of fabulous pieces to buy in the new shop on the day.

North West Hospice are appealing to the local community to help stock their new shop and are still looking for donations of women’s clothes, handbags, jewellery and good quality brick-a-brack from the house. Do you want to clear out your wardrobe and help your local hospice too?

If so then please donate your items to the new charity shop in Carrick-on-Shannon open Monday to Saturday from 10.30am – 4.30pm. Please note that men’s or children’s clothes and toys are not required at this time. Also, due to limited space and Health & Safety guidelines electrical goods cannot be accepted. In the event that your donation cannot be sold it will be recycled.

Speaking about the new shop Bernadette McGarvey, Community Relations Manager at North West Hospice said “We are so excited about this new venture in Carrick-on-Shannon. We know that our wonderful community will support us and we really hope this is a great success for us. Please come out next Friday and join us for our official opening at 3pm which promises to be a fun afternoon for all the family.

“We must fundraise over €1 million every year to maintain our essential palliative care services which is a huge challenge. All funds raised from this new shop will go directly towards our hospice services.”

North West Hospice provides specialist care with compassion to those living with life-limiting illness in Sligo Leitrim South Donegal and West Cavan. Further details are available from www.northwesthospice.ie