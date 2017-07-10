Honda 50 run in Leitrim

The 8th Annual Mohill Honda 50 Run this year on August 27 is dedicated to loved ones and fellow Mohillians who are living with Cancer, who survived Cancer or who battled with Cancer but sadly lost their lives.

Shout (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit) is providing an invaluable service to patients and their relatives and are in need of funds to help with the running of their wonderful service.

They also want to help our Senior Citizens in Arus Carolan as a wonderful service is provided there too.The Patient Comfort Fund is in need of a boost due to cuts in funds.

The organisers are hoping the Honda 50 Run will be a great success as usual. If you want to help out at the Run, Sponsor it with supplies for the catering for the bikers or donate spot prizes for the card raffle they would appreciate it very much.

Mohill Honda 50 Card draw lines go on sale shortly at €2 per line or 3 for €5. There are wonderful prizes to be won and you will be helping out two vitally important causes. Please support!