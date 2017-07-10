€578,277 for Sligo Institute of Technology

Sligo Institute of Technology is to receive €578,277 in capital funding.

The Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton TD, together with the Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD, and Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation and Research and Development, John Halligan TD today announced capital funding of just over €8 million for 10 Institutes of Technology.

The funding will enable the institutions to purchase equipment and carry out enabling works for the implementation of new syllabi for four existing apprenticeships in Electrical, Heavy Vehicle Mechanics, Metal Fabrication and Plumbing.

Sligo receives the monies under the electrical category.

Funding is also being provided to purchase equipment and carry out enabling works for a new apprenticeship in Pipefitting in Cork Institute of Technology.

This funding is being provided by the Department of Education and Skills through the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

The recently published Action Plan to expand Apprenticeship and Traineeship in Ireland sets out how state agencies, education and training providers and employers will work together to deliver on the Action Plan for Education’s commitments on the expansion of apprenticeship and traineeship in the period to 2020.