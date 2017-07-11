Thinking of running away to the circus....

If you’ve got kids that might be thinking about running away with the circus, then Roscommon Arts Centre has just the person to teach them the necessary skills!

Stephen McGinley will be “ juggling” kids into action, as he attempts to get them spinning plates, balloon modelling, doing magic tricks and other circus tricks in these fun filled workshops.

Limited capacity, early booking advisable!

The two day camp takes place on Wednesday 26th and Thursday 27th of July.

Ages 6 - 8: 11.30am – 1pm | €35.

Ages 9 – 13: 2pm – 4pm | €40.

Booking now at Roscommon Arts Centre on 090 66 25824.