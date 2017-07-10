How many times our TDs spoke in the Dail

Fianna Fáil and Solidarity-People Before Profit TDs have spoken the most times on average in the Dáil and at committees, according to an analysis of all speeches made this year.

Locally for the constituency of Sligo-Leitrim-South Donegal-West Cavan Martin Kenny of Sinn Fein is leading the pack having spoken 116 times, followed by Fine Gael Deputy Tony McLoughlin who spoke 71 times.

Fianna Fáils' Marc MacSharry spoke 52 times while his party colleague Eamon Scanlon spoke 48 times, according to today's Irish Times.

In the Roscommon-Galway constituency Eugene Murphy spoke 217 times, Denis Naughten 55 and Michael Fitzmaurice 66 times.

Solidarity and People Before Profit TDs made up 7.5 per cent of spoken contributions while making up just 4 per cent of the seats in the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil are the only other party to have a bigger portion of speaking time than their number of seats. The main opposition party has around 25 per cent of seats, but made up 28 per cent of spoken contributions so far this year.

The analysis is taken from KildareStreet.com, a searchable database of everything said in the Oireachtas. The average number of contributions for a TD is 85.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny tops Fine Gael’s list for most contributions made in the Dáil at 228. Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs Frances Fitzgerald spoke 152 times.