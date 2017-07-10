Guckian may consider his own future after Carlow loss

Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian has confessed that he will consider his own future in the wake of the county’s exit to Carlow in the All-Ireland Football Championship Qualifiers last Saturday.

Carlow’s 2-14 to 0-13 victory in Netwatch Cullen Park brought the year to an end for the County Senior team and a clearly frustrated Guckian told the Observer that management and players had a “lot of soul searching” to do in the coming weeks and months.

Asked to review the first year of his two-year appointment, Guckian refused to sugar coat any analysis and was brutally honest about the 2017 campaign - “There is no getting away from it, it has been a disappointing year.

“The defeat against Roscommon was very difficult and very hard to take and today’s loss is very hard to take. We all have to do a lot of soul searching, not just as management but as a team to see what the future holds.”

When the Observer asked if that meant he was considering his own future with the County Senior side, Brendan didn’t duck the issue - “Obviously at the end of the year, I have to look at everything. At the end of the day, I want to do what’s best for Leitrim football.

“If that means I stay on, absolutely I will. If that means I don’t, I don’t but I have to review the year, the players will have to review the year. That’s what happens at the end of the year, you have to look back and see what is best for Leitrim football going forward.”

See this week’s Leitrim Observer for more reaction & analysis.

Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian examines the first half stats last Saturday in Netwatch Cullen Park as he walks to the dressing rooms with selectors John O'Mahony and Seamus Quinn and physical trainer Michael Moyles. Photo by Willie Donnellan