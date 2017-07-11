The 1916 Relatives Association is hosting an event on Saturday, July 15 to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Countess Markievicz's funeral.

It will take place at the grave of Countess Markievicz in Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin starting at 11.30am.

The historian Dr. Margaret Mac Curtain will given an oration on the life of Countess Markievciz and a wreath will be laid by Sabina Higgins.

Ciara Burke will sing the Foggy Dew and read 'The Death of Fionavar' from 'The Triumph of Maeve' by Eva Gore-Booth.

The piper Séan Kelly will provide the music.

A colour party will be provided by Scouting Ireland. Members of the Citizen Army re-enactment group will be present also. The ceremony will last approximately 1 hour.