Regan calls for new attitude to bring County team forward

Leitrim Observer columnist and former County star Colin Regan states that the work to get Leitrim out of Division 4 next year must start now if the Green & Gold are to progress at Senior Inter-county level.

Writing in his forthnightly "This Sporting Life" column in this week's Leitrim Observer, Colin backed the decision of Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian to drop a number of players for reported breaches of discipline before the Roscommon game as he writes "Those broken records needs to stop playing in Leitrim and managers need to be backed for making tough calls based on long-term aspirations."

And to do this, Colin writes that the players must turn their thoughts right now to getting "fitter, faster, stronger, more determined, thick skinned, and willing to learn more than this year. It’s now that your thoughts need to turn to what it will take to win promotion from Division 4 in 2018. And it’s now that your actions begin determining whether that will happen or not."

Read Colin's This Sporting Life column in this week's Leitrim Observer, in shops Wednesday.