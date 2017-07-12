Sligo lady wins Ladies Day

Corinna Hynes, mum of four from Beltra in County Sligo, won the SuperValu Best Dressed Lady competition at Roscommon Racecourse on Monday evening, walking away with the top prize of €1,200.

The competition was judged by TV presenter and Exquisite.ie website founder Aisling O’Loughlin, with nine runners-up each receiving €100 from SuperValu and a goodie bag from Rosmed Pharmacy and the Lilac Rooms.



Corinna was wearing a cream dress from Littlewoods, her hat was from Rebecca Couture, a Yves Saint Laurent bag, and her shoes were from Penny’s. Her necklace which complimented her outfit perfectly was from Betty and Biddy.



Corinna who works in Bank of Ireland in Sligo town is a GAA mum and is kept very busy with her four children, aged between five and fourteen.

After winning her prize Corinna said: “I’m thrilled to win the SuperValu Best Dressed Lady competition. I love coming to the races and really enjoyed the whole fashion experience. This is my first time to win a Ladies Day competition. My Monday evenings are normally spent on the side line of a football pitch in jeans and runners so it’s a lovely change for me! Thank you to SuperValu for the fabulous prize.”





