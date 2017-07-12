Night time mountain walk to help build schools for South African children

A volunteer in the local mountain rescue team with the help of his team members is organising a fundraising Night Walk over Cuilcagh Mountain from the Cavan side to the summit and down the boardwalk to the Marble Arch.

Barney O'Loughlin takes on this walk every year, but this is the first year that the organisers have decided to do a night walk, as they also help out with the Sligo/Leitrim rescue team on their fundraising night walk up Benbulben each year.

Barney who is from Belleek told www.leitrimobserver.ie "This will be my 10th building trip to South Africa with Mellon Educate and my daughter Nisha (15) will be coming to help out this year. My first five trips saw us building houses in the poorest townships and this will be the fifth year where we go into the townships and build classrooms, kitchens and toilet blocks to improve the facilities for the kids in the schools.

"Last year on the (Mellon) blitz we had 270 volunteers, built 13 new classrooms, two toilet blocks, two kitchen blocks, two sun shelters with seating while we also renovated two playgrounds at two different schools.

"The charity also aims to retrain the teachers in these schools and in all the schools we have worked on there has been a huge improvement in results."

"The walk is a fundraising event and all proceeds will be going to help build more schools with Mellon Educate."

The walk will take place on August 5, from 18.30 to 03.00am. The meeting location is the Marble Arch Caves.

First walk registration is at 6.30pm – bus to start location to leave at 7pm.

The second walk registration is at 7.30 for bus to leave 8.15pm.

"This is a full noon night and with weather permitting should make for a really nice dander taking between 4-5 hours to complete at a nice easy pace. The distance is 12km approx. and the ascent 550m," said Barney.

The walk is not suitable for children under 12yrs and children under 16yrs must be accompanied by an adult. The numbers will be limited on both walks, pre-register can be done at logging onto the link below.

There is a minimum donation of £20 for adults and £10 for children; this will include guided walk, bus to the start and a cup of tea.

All money goes direct to the charity with no costs coming out of the donations.

Walkers are advised to have walking boots, waterproofs, torch with spare batteries, water and a snack.

The organisers also promote a “leave no trace policy” as they believe in leaving the environment as they find it.

Pre-register https://www.justg iving.com/fundraising/BarneyandNisha-O-Loughlin

Please confirm which walk you intend to be on the message board with your name on justgiving.

Alternatively contact Barney on 07858 114553.

