New mum unhappy with hospital policy

leitrimobserver.ie recently reported on new arrangements on the maternity unit in Sligo University hospital.

A new visiting policy in its maternity unit came into force on Saturday, July 1.

The new policy restricts visiting times and will only allow partners, grandparents and siblings to visit the new mother and baby. Other visitors will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances to ensure mothers get a much rest as possible after birth.

However one reader was unhappy with the hospital and it's policy.

She explained "I was in labour from 6.00am on Tuesday the 17th of January 2017 and my partner was kicked out. Literally told to leave and followed by a nurse. I wasn't able to sit or rest.

"I was just left with no support system just labouring away on my own. Until I was then quizzed on basically my life story by a nurse and I told her what I thought of them for kicking out the one person I wanted there.

"Shortly after my partner came back for visiting hours I was moved to the labour ward. I was later told because I was in labour he could have stayed. He was followed out by the nurse, he had no choice. What are your retirements (requirements) for labouring moms to be on the maternity ward? "

At the time of the announcement of the changes Juliana Henry, Director of Midwifery, Sligo University Hospital said, “Following feedback from our new mums and staff at SUH, we are restricting visiting at the maternity unit. From July 1st open visiting is available to partners only until 8.30pm.

"Grandparents and siblings of the newborn baby are permitted to visit only between 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Other visitors will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. This will be at the discretion of the Clinical Midwifery Manager or Midwife in Charge.

“The change in our maternity visiting policy is being implemented to ensure that mothers have the time to recover and get as much rest as possible following the births of their babies."