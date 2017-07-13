Deputy Tony McLoughlin calls on Minister Ring to reintroduce Local Improvement Schemes

Fine Gael TD for Sligo Leitrim, Tony McLoughlin, has called on Minister Ring to reintroduce Local Improvement Schemes for rural areas.

Deputy McLoughlin said, “I am calling on my Government colleague, Minister for Community and Rural Affairs Michael Ring, to reinstate funding through the Local Improvement Scheme.

“This funding is a huge benefit for local communities and allows for improvements on private roads.

“I am calling for this funding to be ring-fenced on an annual basis to allow for these lanes and cul-de-sacs to be kept up to a high standard.

“Local councillors have a huge role to play in this scheme also, working with residents to identify where improvements are required and helping distribute appropriate funding.

“I have outlined to the Minister how important this scheme is for people in Sligo-Leitrim, and I hope it will be delivered soon.

“The Programme for a Partnership Government provides that, as the economy recovers, the Government will promote increased funding for local improvement schemes annually.

“A major objective of the Fine Gael-led Government is to prioritise investment in local and regional road maintenance and improvements and the Local Improvement Scheme funding should be prioritised in that context.”