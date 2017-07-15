New exhibition by Sarah Ellen Lundy to open in Manorhamilton

The launch of an exhibition, Umbel[bumble], by Sarah Ellen Lundy, Artist in Residence 2017 will take place on Friday, July 21 from 5 - 8pm at Leitrim Sculpture Centre, Manorhamilton.

Currently working in horticultural settings Lundy’s preoccupations with systems and spaces extends to the natural world in her multi-species collaboration with various plants, insects and human-made structures and systems of knowledge.



Weaving together a series of metaphorical meditations on the complex relations between humans and plant-life, including current environmental threats to the bee, Lundy’s exhibition activates an assemblage of everyday objects, moving images and the ephemeral performance of materials to challenge autonomy in the face of systemic and applied homogenization.



A personal testament to the fragile life-forms that co-habit nature Lundy’s work draws inspiration and incorporates elements from diverse sources and through a strong sense of the absurd the artist seeks to extend through this work an invitation to engage in alternative dialogues.

Lundy is a visual and sound artist based in Leitrim. She holds BA Arts [English & Philosophy] NUIG hons; an MA Arts Policy & Practice from the Huston School of Film & Digital Media at NUIG [distinction] and an MA Fine Art from the UCA UK [distinction]. She has contributed to RTE Lyric FMs experimental sound show NOVA and performed live at Sonic Arts Waterford festival in September 2016. She was awarded a satellite residency and joint exhibition at 126 Gallery, Galway under the Arts Council Project Award Scheme, October 2016 and was artist in residence in Krems, Austria 2016 awarded by The Custom House Gallery, Westport, Mayo.

Light refreshments will be served, everyone welcome.

Exhibition runs until Saturday, August 12 (incl).

Gallery opening times - 11am-4pm.