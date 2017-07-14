Leitrim musicians wanted for international tours

A call out has gone out looking for instrumentalists, vocalists and Dancers for an upcoming tour of the US.

The group will commence the tour on February 17, 2018 and play various venues over the 5 weeks, returning on the March 26. Other tours in China and other territories are currently being booked also.

Artists contracts will be offered in July ’17 and a promo recording will be undertaken.

The genre of music involved is Irish traditional with modern and worldly influences. The group may comprise keys, percussion, bass & guitar in addition to trad instruments and vocalists.

To be considered, please send your CV/profile, audio/video samples and other publicity materials to Michaella: office@IrishCulturalAcademy.com

You will be provided with the necessary visas, flights, ground transport, accommodation and a competitive fee.

A decision on the members will need to be made within the next week so applications should be sent by the July 15 at the latest.