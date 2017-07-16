Meeting on the future of cardiac care in the North West

A positive meeting was held with the Minister for Health Simon Harris, on the future of cardiac care in the North West and in particular on the provision of a fixed Cardio Cath Lab service to be based at Sligo University Hospital.

Fine Gael T.D. for Sligo – Leitrim and Assistant Government Whip Tony McLoughlin organised the meeting.

McLoughlin stated that “A fixed Cardio Cath Lab for the Northwest region is an absolute priority in my opinion. I have raised this time and time again with the different Ministers for Health, the HSE, the CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group and the consultant cardiologist in Sligo University Hospital Dr. Donal Murray and I must note that my frustrations have boiled over on many occasions due to the lack of urgency from the Hospital Group on the issue.

“This week, I impressed upon the Minister once more the need for urgent and speedy action on this issue and I am pleased to say that I have detected a step change in his approach and a greater understanding of the issue involved in the Northwest and I see a greater willingness to resolve this issue.

“The Minister has agreed to expedite the proposed National Review on the provision of Cath Lab services nationally and to consult with all parties and groups on its terms of reference. He has also agreed that the review needs to be fair, robust, based on clinical and medical need and on providing safe and accessible emergency cardiac care for all patients in the Northwest and nationally.

“I can advise that the Minister will instruct his Department to immediately commence the preparatory work and ensure that the terms of reference are completed as soon as is possible. He also agreed to the review being conducted by an outside International expert.

“I am committed to fighting to ensure that everything is done to deliver a fixed Cardio Cath Lab service to be based at Sligo University Hospital for the people of Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan, South Donegal, North Mayo, North Roscommon and the entire Northwest region.