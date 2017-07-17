Shannon Boat rally coming to Leitrim

The 57th Shannon Boat Rally plans to visit Roscommon and Leitrim on Friday, July 28 to Sunday, August 6 offering 10 days of a packed programme of events for all the family.

The rally begins on Friday, July 28 when boats will travel from all locations to arrive in Dromod. The fleet then moves to Killglass, Co Roscommon, Grange Lake Co Roscommon, Jamestown and Carrick-on-Shannon.

Organised jointly by the Carrick-on- Shannon Branch and the Athlone Branch of the Inland Waterways Association of Ireland (IWAI), the Shannon Boat Rally (1961- 2017) is the most prestigious and well-attended boating event on Ireland’s inland waterways.

“The families boating on the river love coming to the North Shannon and Carrick as part of the Shannon Boat Rally, said Commodore Margaret Megan, “We look forward to welcoming our boating friends both old and new to join us on Saturday, July 28 for ten days and enjoy what the river Shannon has to offer. The Shannon is a wonderful resource being important to leisure and recreation, to heritage, to tourism and to the environment.”

"The inland waterways are not only a local asset for Leitrim and Roscommon but are an important tourism attraction for the region. This year with the theme of Riverdance we will visit the smaller villages of Kilglass, Jamestown, Grange and Dromod as well as the larger town of Carrick-on- Shannon."

Ms Megan added “We will sail and dance our way, along the banks of the Shannon bringing with us over three hundred visitors to sample the sights and hospitality of the area.”

The 57th Shannon Boat Rally is an annual event that attracts private boat owners and their families to the Shannon for their annual holidays, contributing to the local economy for the past 57 years.

The Shannon Boat Rally provides and promotes a compelling and exciting choice for all domestic holiday makers that like the outdoors and are interested in a unique adventure.

The boat rally is Ireland's ultimate staycation ensuring greater revenue and extra employment throughout the county