Leitrim property with lake views on the market for €165,000

Gordon Hughes Estates Agents in Ballinamore are pleased to bring to market this delightful 3 bedroom property at Lough Allen Resort, Drumshanbo, which overlooks the picturesque Lough Allen and surrounding mountains.

Located in the grounds of The Lough Allen hotel this 2-storey property also has access to the on-site leisure centre and pool together with associated hotel facilities and is only a 5 minute stroll from the village of Drumshanbo.

It is ready for immediate occupation while the property is ideally suited for use as a holiday/retirement home and boasts a number of features including; lake views from upstairs living area, potential income from holiday rentals and is in walk-in-condition.

Accommodation comprises; hallway, living room, kitchen/dining room, shower room, bathroom & 3 bedrooms (1 en-suite).

Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.

AMV: €165,000.

