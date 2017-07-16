Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, July 16, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kitty Murphy (née Watters), Greenhills, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim

Murphy (nee Watters) Kitty, 13th July 2017, Greenhills and late of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Ex Civil Servant, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends at home; beloved wife of the late Noel and loving mother of Angela and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving children, daughter-in-law Panagiota, grandchildren Eva, Kate and Christina, brother Bernard, Tommy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am in Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to the Animal Centre.

Tony Grehan, Ross Lane, Boyle, Roscommon

Tony Grehan, Ross Lane, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and late of London. Former singer and songwriter. Peacefully, at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his sisters Marie, Frances and Helen, brothers Brian and John, brother's in-law, nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends in Ireland and England. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle today, Sunday from 3 o'clock until 6.30 o'clock with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian burial on Monday at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Assylinn Cemetery. House private, please.