Today's local death notices

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary McKenna, Cashel, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim



Mary McKenna, Cashel, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim on Sunday, July 16, 2017, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Michael McKenna and mother of the late P.J. McKenna. Deeply regretted by her daughters Maura, Tottie (Kathleen) and Bernadette, son in law Conal, grandsons in law David and Keith, grandchildren John, Avril, Nicola, Keith, Elaine, Darren, Shane and great grandchildren Jordon, Jared Caleb, Cara and Allie. R.I.P. Reposing at her home on Monday from 4-8pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Tuesday to St. Brigid's Church, Killargue for Mass of the Resurrection at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Killargue New cemetery.

Kitty Murphy (née Watters), Greenhills, Dublin / Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Kitty Murphy (nee Watters), Greenhills and late of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Ex Civil Servant, on 13th July 2017, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends at home. Beloved wife of the late Noel and loving mother of Angela and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving children, daughter-in-law Panagiota, grandchildren Eva, Kate and Christina, brother Bernard, Tommy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am in Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to the Animal Centre.

Francis (Frank) Scanlon, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo



The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Scanlon, Lancing, Worthing, England and formerly of Meelroe, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Wednesday, 5th July, 2017. Pre-deceased by his mother Kate and father John, Francis is lovingly remembered by his siblings John Joe, Kathleen and Seamus, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Gurteen on Tuesday evening at 8.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery. May Francis's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Eddie McGettrick, Cluid, Ballymote, Co. Sligo

Eddie McGettrick Cluid, Ballymote, Co. Sligo, 16 July 2017. Peacefully, at the Community Nursing Unit Ballymote. His remains will repose at the Community Nursing Unit Ballymote on Monday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymote, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Columba's Cemetery.